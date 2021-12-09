All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA expert answers if there are ocean on other worlds, or just Earth?

Is Earth the only planet we know of to have oceans? Or are there other planets out in the cosmos that have water? NASA answers.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 2:02 AM CST
About 72% of Earth's surface is covered in liquid water, but are we the only planet in the universe to have an abundance of water, or are there others?

A new video a part of NASA's "We Asked an Expert" YouTube series explores the question of "Are There Oceans on Other Worlds?". In this week's episode, NASA Planetary Scientist Lucas Paganini explains that Earth isn't the only planet to have water and that there is actually an abundance of planets that researchers have identified as having water.

Additionally, Paganini explains that you don't have to go very far from Earth to find planets or even moons with water, as some are in our solar system. Paganini says that moons such as Jupiters moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus may be hosting liquid oceans under their icy crusts. The planetary scientists explains that ocean worlds are a focus of researchers because water is a building block of life, which means that worlds that harbor water potentially have life.

NASA expert answers if there are ocean on other worlds, or just Earth? 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

