All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New study shows how ruptured cell nuclei can reseal themselves

Researchers have uncovered the mechanism by which a cell nucleus can reseal itself in the event of a rupture, protecting its DNA.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 6:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study published in the journal Developmental Cell has revealed how a cell nucleus can repair itself when ruptured to prevent DNA spilling out into the rest of the cell.

New study shows how ruptured cell nuclei can reseal themselves 01 | TweakTown.com

A cell's nucleus has a nuclear envelope encompassing the DNA within to separate it from the rest of the cell. The nuclear envelope is a phospholipid membrane, which interacts with the cell's cytoskeleton, a network of fibers that help stabilize the structure of the cell. However, the cytoskeleton can sometimes exert excess pressure on a cell's nucleus, leading to a rupture.

"Uncovering the mechanisms that underpin rupture repair is a fundamental question in cell biology, and a better understanding of this process has broad implications for human diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, or autoimmunity," said Dr. Monica Agromayor of the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences at King's College London, who led the study.

A group of proteins collectively known as the ESCRT machinery is shown to be responsible for resealing the nuclear envelope. One such protein is the BROX protein, which the ESCRT machinery attaches to the ruptured portion of the envelope, allowing BROX to connect with the LINC complex. The LINC complex is a group of proteins connecting the cytoskeleton and the nuclear envelope, which allows the cytoskeleton to exert excess pressure onto the envelope,

BROX binding leads to the LINC complex detaching from the rupture site, allowing the nuclear envelope to repair itself without the pressure imposed by the cytoskeleton. The research suggests that a cell nucleus is more than a simple protective shell to house DNA and functions more as an independent organelle similar to other structures within the cell.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
$79.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 5:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.