NASA confirms 3 huge asteroids will approach Earth in 2021's last days

NASA's database has confirmed that three massive asteroids will be approaching Earth in the last days of 2021. Earth is safe.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 1:03 AM CST
In the last days of 2021, three asteroids will be approaching Earth, according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

NASA confirms 3 huge asteroids will approach Earth in 2021's last days 05 | TweakTown.com

The first of the three asteroids that will be approaching Earth has been dubbed 2016 TR54, and according to NASA's database, it will pass by Earth on December 24, at 6:30 a.m. UTC. The asteroid is estimated to be anywhere between 328 and 754 feet in diameter and will be passing Earth at a speed of 34,700 miles per hour at a distance of four million miles, or around 17 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The next asteroid that will pass by Earth is called 2018 AH, and is estimated to be slightly smaller than 2016 TR54 at a diameter of anywhere between 254 and 623 feet. 2018 AH is expected to have its closest approach on December 27 at 2:40 p.m. UTC (9:40 a.m. ET) at a speed of 28,400 miles per hour, at a distance of 622,800 miles, which is just over double the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The last asteroid that will make its approach with Earth before the end of the year is called 2017 AE3, and it will be traveling at 42,600 miles per hour when it makes its closest approach with our planet at 1:54 a.m. UTC on December 29, or 8:54 p.m. on December 28, ET. 2017 AE3 will pass by Earth at a distance of around 1.9 million miles and is estimated to be anywhere between 393 feet and 853 feet in diameter.

NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

