All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

World-famous humanoid AI robot to become an NFT, sales go live soon

A world-famous artificial intelligence humanoid robot that has previously spoken at the United Nations is becoming NFTs.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 1:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sophia, a famous humanoid artificial intelligence robot known for its impressive conversation skills, is becoming tokenized to be auctioned off as NFTs.

World-famous humanoid AI robot to become an NFT, sales go live soon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hong Kong-based firm Hansen Robotics developed Sophia back in 2016 and shocked the world as the robot was able to hold reasonably steady conversations, even to the point where she spoke at the United Nations. Now, a virtual anime of Sophia is being tokenized and turned into 100 iNFTs, as a part of a perpetual license and co-branding partnership between "Sophia beingAI", the virtual anime version of Sophia, and intelligent nonfungible token (iNFT) production firm Alethea AI.

The "i" in iNFT stands for "intelligence" and means that each of the NFTs are embedded with an AI personality that is a part of the smart contract. These AI personalities can be interacted with in Alethea AI's decentralized Metaverse project called "Noah's Ark". According to Alethea AI, the Metaverse that it's creating will be "inhabited by interactive and intelligent NFTs."

Additionally, the 100 iNFTs will be illustrated by comic book artist Pat Lee, who has worked on projects such as Batman, Iron Man, Superman, and Spiderman for both DC Comics and Marvel. The Sophia BeingAI NFT collection will be available for auction on December 16 on Binance's NFT marketplace.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2021 at 10:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.