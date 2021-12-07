All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony reveals engineering innovations used in PS5 DualSense controller

Sony outlines its major engineering innovations used in the PlayStation 5's DualSense, including adaptive triggers and actuators.

Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 2:47 PM CST
Sony has released new internal schematic diagrams showing exactly how its new DualSense controller works.

As part of its annual Technology Day conference, Sony reveals the engineering advancements used in its new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The footage highlights the DualSense's new dual actuation technology used for fine-tined controller vibrations as well as the pressure-sensitive haptic triggers.

Sony hardware engineer Takeshi Igarashi says the DualSense's multi-range vibrations are made possible by dual rumble systems that are housed in each of the DualSense's handles, making for roughly 4x the force of a DualShock 4. Sony has also developed an easy-to-use software suite that developers can use to add vibration features to their PlayStation 5 games.

"The controller contains small actuators like this, enabling the expression of minute movements," Igarashi said in the video.

"Action in the game can create different vibrations. You can feel the terrain your character walks on, and you can get recoil from different weapons. Also you can feel the sensation of being pulled and other full-body vibrations.

"DualShock 4 used rumble motors employing eccentric rotating mass, but the DualSense wireless controller uses our newly-developed dual actuators.

"We have developed a dedicated tool that will allow game creators to easily generate vibration data and access a diverse range off vibration expression."

Next up we have the adaptive triggers, which actually use an internal arm mechanism that can control how far the trigger can be depressed. This arm works in tandem with high-torque motors and plastic gears to allow the controller to do things like locking up during FPS games like Black Ops Cold War and Deathloop.

"Our adaptive triggers can exert a range of resistance and vibrate to create diverse tactile sensations. They are an innovative industry first.

"They contain small, high-precision gears and high-torque motors. An internal arm moves to change the force of the triggers.

"As with haptic feedback, we have developed a dedicated tool that will allow game creators to easily create trigger feedback expression."

