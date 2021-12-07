All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Micron announces new memory design facility in Atlanta, USA

Micron announces a new state-of-the-art memory design center for Atlanta, will open in January 2022 to expand its US footprint.

Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 7:17 PM CST
Micron has just announced a gigantic new 93,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta, Georgia, USA -- a new state-of-the-art memory design center that opens up in January 2022.

The new memory design facility will see Micron having offices, a huge data center, and development operations in Atlanta. Micron is expected to open up around 500 new jobs across various STEM disciplines, which will include memory and storage R&D, computer hardware, electrical and electronic engineering, modeling and simulation development, and business support roles.

Micron is looking at building new partnerships with local institutions including Emory University, Georgia Tech, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and the University of Georgia. The memory giant is no stranger to the US, with Micron already having HQs in Boise, Idaho, and offices across the US including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, and Virginia.

Micron recently pledged a gigantic $150 billion across memory manufacturing and R&D globally for the next 10 years, with around $3 billion per year on R&D budgets alone.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrota explained: "Memory and storage today is really fundamental to everything that's transforming our lives and our businesses from cloud to smartphones to autonomous vehicles. It's already 30% of the semiconductor industry and growing fast".

NEWS SOURCE:foxbusiness.com

