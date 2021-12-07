All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Multiple eruptions on the Sun, impact may reach Earth in coming days

Multiple eruptions have occurred on the surface of the Sun, and a magnetic filament on the Sun's southern hemisphere exploded.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 12:32 AM CST
Reports indicate that there has been several eruptions on the surface of the Sun, and that a large magnetic filament has exploded.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sunspot activity.

According to Spaceweather.com, the Sun featured eruptive activity on its departing southern limb, with a northern coronal hole passing centrally. The eruptive activity that was seen in the Sun's southern hemisphere that was departing can be attributed to sunspots that caused an M-class flare and plasma ejecta to be launched into space. The charged particles from the sunspot eruptive activity are not on track to collide with Earth.

However, a magnetic plasma filament located on the Sun's southern hemisphere snapped and exploded, which may cause a coronal mass ejection (CME) to impact Earth Wednesday or Thursday, according to SpaceWeatherNews.com. It should be noted, however, that the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA) is currently running computer models to see if the a CME will hit, with nothing being confirmed as of yet.

Multiple eruptions on the Sun, impact may reach Earth in coming days 02 | TweakTown.com

Plasma filament.

NEWS SOURCES:spaceweather.com, swpc.noaa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

