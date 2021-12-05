All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics

Fortnite Chapter 3 kicks off, powered by Epic Games' new Unreal Engine 5 technology. Fortnite is almost an entire new game.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 5 2021 9:11 PM CST
Fortnite has flipped, literally... Epic Games have launched Fortnite Chapter 3 and boy does it have a lot in store for gamers. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is here, check out the trailer:

The original island in Fortnite has been turned upside down, revealing an entire new world for Fortnite players to explore, destroy, and enjoy. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is an entire new beginning, with developer Epic Games explaining: "a perfect starting point for new players and a perfect returning point for those who haven't played in a while. Witness the wintry new island thaw, discover new locations plus a few surprises, seize victory crowns, and complete new quests".

There's totally new sliding mechanics in Fortnite now, where you can slide down hills and take out the enemy sliding down like you're... well, in Call of Duty: Warzone. Not only that, but you can swing around the new map in Fortnite with the Spider-Man featured in the game and his web-shooters (which can be used with any skin). You can also now pick stuff up when you're down, which is going to be a huge change to the meta in the game, as well as crawl around faster when you're knocked down.

Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES
Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 04 | TweakTown.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 05 | TweakTown.comFortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 06 | TweakTown.com

Better yet, there's now a tent system you can deploy that lets the entire squad jump in -- you can throw in some heals for your teammates, heal yourself, leave weapons there for another battle, and so much more. You can still access your stashed items with new tents... massive meta change for Fortnite there.

Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 07 | TweakTown.comFortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 08 | TweakTown.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 09 | TweakTown.comFortnite Chapter 3 starts: new everything, including sliding mechanics 10 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

