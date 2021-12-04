All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Single photons captured by researchers' new creation

Researchers have found a way to isolate single photons of light, paving the way to new quantum applications and technologies.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Dec 4 2021 2:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have found a way to trap a single photon in a cavity to aid in further research involving new quantum technologies, publishing their findings in Science Advances.

Single photons captured by researchers' new creation 01 | TweakTown.com

Previously, trapping photons in a cavity has involved using materials with an extremely large optical nonlinearity. Adding one photon from a laser significantly alters that cavity's resonance frequency, preventing another photon from entering. For this mechanism to work, extremely large optical nonlinearities are needed in conjunction with very low dissipation, which is extremely difficult to achieve.

Professor Aashish Clerk from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) at the University of Chicago, alongside graduate students Andrew Lingenfelter and David Roberts, devised a system with significantly weaker nonlinearity and two separate photon sources. With precise tuning, destructive interference between the two sources creates a "wall" that blocks photons from entering the cavity once the selected number has been captured.

This capability expands beyond the capture of visible light to any electromagnetic radiation and eliminates the need for specialized optically nonlinear materials. With the ability to capture single photons effectively, researchers hope to utilize them in various quantum physics applications by entangling them and placing them in superpositions.

"We think this scheme could work in a lot of different systems. If you don't need special materials, it really expands the potential of light-based quantum technologies," said Clerk.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

High Power Green Laser Pointer, Handheld USB Rechargeable

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2021 at 11:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dx.doi.org, phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.