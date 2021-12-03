All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

More CRISPR-like gene editing tools discovered

CRISPR shook up the world with its gene-editing potential in the last few years; now the possibilities are even more numerous.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlighting the discovery of more than a thousand potential gene editing iterations to CRISPR.

More CRISPR-like gene editing tools discovered 01 | TweakTown.com

CRISPR-Cas are naturally occurring systems in bacteria that can be used to edit small portions in various genes. The sections of genes that use CRISPR to insert themselves into other places in an organism's genome are designated CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs). Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin have identified many more likely CASTs, up to nearly 1,500 from only about a dozen.

"With CASTs, we could potentially insert lots of genes, called 'gene cassettes,' encoding multiple complicated functions," said Ilya Finkelstein, associate professor of molecular biosciences at UT Austin.

Nobel laureate and CRISPR researcher Jennifer Doudna predicts that in the coming decade, CASTs will make it possible for genetic engineers to introduce "any change, at any genetic location, in any organism."

The researchers used the Stampede2 supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) to search through the world's largest database of genome fragments from microbes that had yet to be cultured in a lab or completely sequenced. If the search were instead undertaken on a powerful desktop computer, it would have taken years instead of the few weeks that the final analysis took using the supercomputer.

"The term for this is bioprospecting. It was like sifting through a lot of silt and junk to find the occasional gold nugget," said Finkelstein.

"If you have just a handful [of CASTs], it's unlikely that you have the best ones in existence. By having more than a thousand, we can start to find out which ones are easiest to work with or most efficient or accurate. Hopefully there are new gene-editing systems that can do things better than the systems we had beforehand," said Claus Wilke, professor and chair of the Department of Integrative Biology at UT Austin.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

CRISPR-Cas: A Laboratory Manual

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$100.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2021 at 9:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:doi.org, phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.