Stunning new panoramic view from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover

NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has sent back a stunning panoramic view of itself on the Mars landscape, with a close up shot as well.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 5:20 AM CST
NASA's Curiosity Rover continues to explore the surface of Mars and has sent back a new 360-degree panoramic selfie.

Stunning new panoramic view from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover 02 | TweakTown.com
The rover landed on Mars in August 2012 and has roamed the Gale Crater, Mount Sharp, and many other Mars locales in search of past life since. Curiosity was built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which Caltech manages from Pasadena, California.

Using the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) at the end of Curiosity's robotic arm, the image comprises 81 individual shots taken on November 20th, 2021. That date was the 3303rd Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's mission. The MAHLI was built by Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.

Behind the rover is the rock structure Greenheugh Pediment, and the hill to the right of the center of the image is Rafael Navarro Mountain. Curiosity is currently headed toward the Maria Gordon Notch, the U-shaped clearing behind the river to the left of the picture.

Stunning new panoramic view from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover 01 | TweakTown.com

A close up view of the rover from the same collection of selfies.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, mars.nasa.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

