Adidas joins the Metaverse, teases 'a sign of what's to come'

In a move to capitalize on two trending topics simultaneously, Adidas has teased that it may enter the Metaverse with NFTs.

Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 12:34 AM CST
One of the largest clothing and footwear design and manufacturers has announced it's being led into the Metaverse.

Adidas has announced that the Bored Ape Yacht Club and PUNKS Comic are now leading the company into the Metaverse, with Adidas teasing a Metaverse where people in "overlooked locations with updates values" are able to share their "most original ideas". Engadget reports that Adidas is being quite cryptic about what it's sharing with its audience about the announcement, but judging on who is involved, it can be assumed that the entry into the Metaverse will come with NFTs.

The extremely popular collection of Bored Ape NFTs that can be purchased on the Ethereum blockchain has a new entry, Adidas' "rebellious optimist" ape Indigo Herz. Adidas said that this is a "sign of what's to come", and pushes people who are interested in learning more about this announcement to download the Adidas' Confirmed app to "discover more". If you are interested in learning more about this story, or would like to download the app, check out the Adidas website here.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

