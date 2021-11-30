All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Save up to 50% off on Beats headphones for Cyber Monday on Amazon!

Cyber Monday deals pick up with Black Friday left off on Amazon, and you can get some great deals on Beats by Dre headphones now.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 4:40 AM CST
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is here instead! Snag some sweet deals on Beats headphones while you can on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, and Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are available for in-ear offerings. The Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are truly wireless and come with a charging case, and have IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are a more budget option, still using BlueTooth to connect to your device, but each earbud is wired to the other.

The lone on-ear offering is the Beats Solo3 Wireless, down to $99.99 from $199.95, a massive 50% off. Available in black, red, rose gold, and satin gold, they claim up to 40 hours of battery life and 3 hours of battery within 5 minutes of charging when the battery is low.

Multiple color options are available for each product, and you can check more out on the product pages below.

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Black - was $149.95 - now $99.95 - you save $50.00 (33%).

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Red - was $149.95 - now $99.95 - you save $50.00 (33%).

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black - was $69.95 - now $39.00 - you save $30.95 (44%).

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Gray - was $69.95 - now $39.00 - you save $30.95 (44%).

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black (Latest Model) - was $199.95 - now $99.99 - you save $99.96 (50%).

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Rose Gold (Latest Model)- was $199.95 - now $99.99 - you save $99.96 (50%).

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone - Cloud Pink - was $199.95 - now $159.95 - you save $40.00 (20%).

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone - Glacier Blue - was $199.95 - now $159.95 - you save $40.00 (20%).

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Yuzu Yellow

$79.94
$39.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2021 at 3:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

