All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Meteor caught on video lighting up the night sky over the US

Multiple people reported seeing, and one has captured a video of a fireball streaking across the night sky over many US states.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 12:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has confirmed multiple sightings of a fireball lighting up the night sky over multiple US states.

A new event has been confirmed on the American Meteor Society website details a fireball sighting reported by 34 individuals across L, AR, GA, MS, and TN on Sunday, November 28th, 2021, at around 23:50 UT. For those that don't know, a fireball is a meteor that has entered Earth's atmosphere and has begun burning up. For a meteor to be considered a fireball, it must shine brighter than the planet Venus.

The above video was captured and sent to the AMS by Justin Oden from Dora, Alabama. The video shows the fireball entering the field of view in the top right and exponentially getting brighter and brighter. The AMS event log states that Oden saw the fireball for around 3.5 seconds before it disappeared in the night sky. If you are interested in reading more about these fireball sightings, check out the AMS event log here.

Meteor caught on video lighting up the night sky over the US 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£7.00
£7.00£7.00£7.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2021 at 2:18 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:fireballs.amsmeteors.org, youtube.com, amsmeteors.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.