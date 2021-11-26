Crazy Amazon Black Friday deal: Up to 50% off for HyperX products

HyperX is discounting its gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice for a limited time on Amazon for Black Friday; get up to 50% off!

HyperX has selected a handful of its gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets to be discounted hugely on Amazon for Black Friday.

Of the mice available, you can pick up models from HyperX's Pulsefire line ranging from $64.99 to $19.99, including the Pulsefire Dart, Pulsefire Haste, and Pulsefire Core. All come with full RGB customization and at least six programmable buttons, enabled by HyperX's Ngenuity software.

HyperX's Cloud headset line is also up for grabs, with the Cloud II Wireless, Cloud Alpha, CloudX, Cloud Core, and Cloud, with prices ranging from $129.99 to $39.99.

Both mechanical and membrane options are available for keyboards, all sporting full RGB lighting, with prices from $99.99 to $29.99. The Alloy Core, Alloy Origins, and Alloy Elite 2 are all on sale.

Check out all of the deals below!

HyperX Cloud II Wireless - Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Long Lasting Battery Up to 30 Hours, 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam, Detachable Noise Cancelling Microphone with Mic Monitoring - was $149.99 - now $129.99 - you save $20.00 (13%).

HyperX Cloud Alpha - Gaming Headset, Dual Chamber Drivers, Legendary Comfort, Aluminum Frame, Detachable Microphone, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile - Red - was $99.99 - now $59.99 - you save $40.00 (40%).

HyperX CloudX, Official Xbox Licensed Gaming Headset, Compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Memory Foam Ear Cushions, Detachable Noise-Cancelling Mic, in-line Audio Controls, Silver - was $69.99 - now $39.99 - you save $30.00 (43%).

HyperX Cloud Core - Gaming Headset, for PC, 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam Ear Pads, Durable Aluminum Frame, Detachable Noise Cancelling Microphone - was $69.99 - now $49.99 - you save $20.00 (29%).

HyperX Cloud - Gaming Headset, PlayStation Official Licensed Product, for PS5 and PS4, Memory Foam Comfort, Noise-Cancelling mic, Durable Aluminum Frame - was $59.99 - now $39.99 - you save $20.00 (33%).

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - Gaming Mouse, Ultra-Lightweight, 59g, Honeycomb Shell, Hex Design, RGB, HyperFlex USB Cable, Up to 16000 DPI, 6 Programmable Buttons - was $49.99 - now $39.99 - you save $10.00 (20%).

HyperX Pulsefire Dart - Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse, Software-Controlled Customization, 6 Programmable Buttons, Qi-Charging Battery up to 50 Hours - PC, PS4, Xbox One Compatible - was $99.99 - now $64.99 - you save $35.00 (35%).

HyperX Pulsefire Core - RGB Gaming Mouse, Software Controlled RGB Light Effects & Macro Customization, Pixart 3327 Sensor up to 6,200DPI, 7 Programmable Buttons, Mouse Weight 87g - was $29.99 - now $19.99 - you save $10.00 (33%).

HyperX Alloy Core RGB - Membrane Gaming Keyboard, Comfortable Quiet Silent Keys with RGB LED Lighting Effects, Spill Resistant, Dedicated Media Keys, Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 - Black - was $49.99 - now $29.99 - you save $20.00 (40%).

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Ultra Compact 60% Form Factor, Double Shot PBT Keycaps, RGB LED Backlit, NGENUITY Software Compatible - Linear HyperX Red Switch - was $99.99 - now $79.99 - you save $20.00 (20%).