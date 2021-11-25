Amazon Black Friday Sales: Up to 41% off Sony's amazing headphones!

Sony has slashed prices on its amazing noise cancelling headphones for Amazon's early Black Friday deals, check them out here!

Continuing the early Black Friday sales on Amazon, Sony's range of excellent noise-canceling headphones are now up for grabs for a sizeable discount.

Sony's WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM4, and WH-XB910N models are available in multiple color options. The WH-1000XM4 is Sony's best over-ear consumer headphones, sporting world-class active noise cancellation, with scalable transparency to choose how much of your surroundings you want to hear.

The WF-1000XM4, as the model name might imply, is the in-ear counterpart to the WH-1000XM4. They share the same brilliant active noise cancellation technology in a different form but with a similar aesthetic design with color choices and accent styling.

The WH-XB910N is an Amazon exclusive offering, an on-ear offering cheaper than the higher-end WH-1000XM4, especially with a massive 41% off, boasting extra bass and a similarly stylish look.

Check out the deals below!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Black - was $349.99 - now $248.0 0- you save $101.99 (29%).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Blue - was $348.00 - now $248.00 - you save $100.00 (29%).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Silver - was $349.99 - now $248.00 - you save $101.99 (29%).

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Black - was $279.99 - now $248.00 - you save $31.99 (11%).

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Silver - was $279.99 - now $248.00 - you save $31.99 (11%).

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Blue (Amazon Exclusive) - was $249.99 - now $148.00 - you save $101.99 (41%).

Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black - was $249.99 - now $148.00 - you save $101.99 (41%).