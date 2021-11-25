All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Amazon Black Friday Sales: Up to 41% off Sony's amazing headphones!

Sony has slashed prices on its amazing noise cancelling headphones for Amazon's early Black Friday deals, check them out here!

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 9:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Continuing the early Black Friday sales on Amazon, Sony's range of excellent noise-canceling headphones are now up for grabs for a sizeable discount.

Amazon Black Friday Sales: Up to 41% off Sony's amazing headphones! 01 | TweakTown.com

Sony's WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM4, and WH-XB910N models are available in multiple color options. The WH-1000XM4 is Sony's best over-ear consumer headphones, sporting world-class active noise cancellation, with scalable transparency to choose how much of your surroundings you want to hear.

The WF-1000XM4, as the model name might imply, is the in-ear counterpart to the WH-1000XM4. They share the same brilliant active noise cancellation technology in a different form but with a similar aesthetic design with color choices and accent styling.

The WH-XB910N is an Amazon exclusive offering, an on-ear offering cheaper than the higher-end WH-1000XM4, especially with a massive 41% off, boasting extra bass and a similarly stylish look.

Check out the deals below!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Black - was $349.99 - now $248.0 0- you save $101.99 (29%).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Blue - was $348.00 - now $248.00 - you save $100.00 (29%).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Silver - was $349.99 - now $248.00 - you save $101.99 (29%).

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Black - was $279.99 - now $248.00 - you save $31.99 (11%).

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Silver - was $279.99 - now $248.00 - you save $31.99 (11%).

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Blue (Amazon Exclusive) - was $249.99 - now $148.00 - you save $101.99 (41%).

Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black - was $249.99 - now $148.00 - you save $101.99 (41%).

Buy at Amazon

Sony A80J 65' TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with HDR

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1798.00
$1798.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2021 at 5:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.