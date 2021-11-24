DICE admits Battlefield 2042 PC performance issues, fix taking a while

DICE says that Battlefield 2042's bad PC hardware optimizations will take a while to fix to make sure it is 'done right'

DICE has addressed Battlefield 2042's hugely controversial launch and promises that fixes are on the way...but some of them like PC optimizations won't be here for a while.

In a lengthy post, DICE has outlined a ton of Battlefield 2042 issues and reveals a plan on how it plans to fix them. Right now Battlefield 2042 is one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam due to poor performance on PC. Gamers are reporting sub-60FPS gameplay at 1080p with higher-level hardware like RTX 3070s and a Ryzen 3600 CPU, which is almost directly opposite of the optimizations that older Battlefield games have.

The reality is Battlefield 2042 is CPU-bound and apparently limits what kind of perf you can get from GPUs. DICE says that a Battlefield 2042 PC performance fix will take some time...so don't expect it any time soon.

For all of you playing on PCs, we want to acknowledge that many of you are finding that performance of the game is presently CPU bound, and not enough of you who are fortunate enough to enjoy high-end GPUs and CPUs are seeing the benefit of consistent, high frame rates. Identifying engine level optimizations and developing solutions will require a lengthier response time from us so that it gets done right. Short term, we'll be doing all we can to help offer performance improvements that reduce the load, and up your frame rates where possible. We'll keep you updated on our work through our Battlefield channels.

Remember that Battlefield 2042 is the foundation for the franchise's future. There will be quite a bit of growing pains as EA and DICE create a framework that can last for multiple games across multiple years. Battlefield 2042 is just the beginning and this always-online 128-player multiplayer shooter will evolve over time...but for right now it's something that PC gamers aren't willing to pay for.