NASA's Mars rover just photographed a creepy and eerie Martian sunset

NASA's Mars rover named Perseverance has just photographed an eerie Martian sunset and posted the image to its Twitter account.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 22 2021 12:02 AM CST
NASA's Perseverance rover is asking the public to take a second to marvel at its first-ever Martian sunset viewing.

NASA has posted the image of the Mars sunset on the Perseverance Twitter account while also detailing the observation on its website. Perseverance snapped the image of the Martian sunset using its Mastcam-Z camera system on November 9, 2021, and according to the blog post, Mars sunsets are usually blue due to the fine dust throughout the atmosphere allowing blue light to penetrate it more effectively than other wavelengths of light.

However, the sunset seen above is different, and NASA explains, "less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts." Perseverance will continue its search for signs of microbial life on the Red Planet, and throughout its journey, it will collect rock samples that will eventually be transported back to Earth for researchers to analyze. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

