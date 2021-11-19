All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's rover captures video of a helicopter flying on Mars surface

Assassin's Creed Origins in 8K: You won't believe your eyes

Assassin's Creed Origins dazzles in 8K as a true spectacle of high-end PC gaming and helps redefine next-gen Ubisoft games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 3:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

4 years later, Assassin's Creed Origins is still a looker. But 8K gaming pushes the game to an entirely new level.

Assassin's Creed Origins in 8K: You won't believe your eyes 333 | TweakTown.com

AC Origins is one of the best-looking games in the franchise. The Ptolemaic Egyptian world is replete with brilliant colors and enchanting ancient pyramids, towering plinths and monoliths, and tons of Hellenistic statues. It's one of the best worlds Ubisoft has ever created and it looks absolutely insane in 8K.

YouTuber Digital Dreams is known for pushing games well past their limits on PC and that's exactly what's happened to AC Origins. A new video reveals what future-generation Assassin's Creed games could look like with 8K resolution and RT On. The spellbinding footage was captured on a PC outfitted with GeForce RTX 3090 pumping out crazy 8K resolution at the ultra graphics preset.

Now if you'll excuse me, I totally have to play some Origins.

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Origins - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.23
$19.59$9.34$9.66
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2021 at 1:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.