Jeff Bezos predicts the future, humans will be born in space

Amazon founder and Blue Origin founder/CEO Jeff Bezos has predicted that many humans will be born in space and visit Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 2:32 AM CST
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has given a prediction for the future of human civilization. He says humans will eventually be born in space.

During the Ignatius Forum in Washington DC, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said that humans will eventually be born in space and visit Earth as tourists. According to Bezos, humans will build colonies in space, and these colonies will give birth to humans who have never been on Earth before. "Over centuries, many people will be born in space. It will be their first home," said Bezos.

Additionally, Bezos says that people will live within these space colonies and visit Earth the same way people go and visit countries or locations such as Yellowstone National Park or Disneyland. Here's what Bezos said, "They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they'll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:thenewdaily.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

