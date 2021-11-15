All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Comet makes its closest approach to Earth, will leave for 200 years

A famous comet has made its closest approach to Earth in November 2021 and won't come close to our planet for 200 years.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 4:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A famous comet recently made its closest approach with Earth and won't make another approach for the next 200 years.

Comet makes its closest approach to Earth, will leave for 200 years 01 | TweakTown.com

Comet 67P became famous after a European mission called Rosetta started orbiting the comet after journeying towards it for 10 years. The Rosetta spacecraft orbited the comet very closely for 2.5 years, taking measurements and capturing valuable information. Additionally, the Rosetta mission featured a small probe landing on the surface of the comet. The small probe Philae landed on the comet in December 2014, marking the first time a human-made probe has landed on a comet.

As for its close approach to Earth, Comet 67P came within 39 million miles from Earth at 7:50 pm EST, Friday, November 12. The comet was visible for amateur astronomers with telescopes, but unfortunately, due to its orbit, the comet won't be coming back to our planet for the next 200 years. EarthSky reports that the celestial ice ball won't approach Earth again until 2214. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

ComputerGear Elon Musk Falcon Dragon SpaceX T-Shirt Logo Shirt for Men

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2021 at 4:32 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.