All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision is no longer most valuable games publisher in U.S.

Activision is no longer the United States' most valuable video games publisher, and the new market cap king may surprise you.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 10:12 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision-Blizzard is no longer the most valuable video games publisher in the United States--someone else has taken the top spot.

Activision is no longer most valuable games publisher in U.S. 664 | TweakTown.com

Following a huge spike in shares, Roblox is now worth more than Activision-Blizzard. Both heavy-hitting gaming titans have market capitalizations in excess of $50 billion, but Roblox has leaped ahead of Activision by quite a bit.

Strong earnings caused Roblox shares have jumped by nearly 20% over the past five days, pushing shares to $98.12. Roblox currently has 521.57 million shares outstanding (or total shares on the market) and a market cap of $57.32 billion.

Activision, on the other hand, plummeted to its lowest point of the year right after the company reported record earnings. Heavy controversy is a big reason for Activision's downfall alongside delays of its biggest games and soft forecasts. Activision-Blizzard stock is currently trading at $67.50 with a whopping 778.89 million shares outstanding, equaling a market cap of $52.26 billion.

So what does this mean?

Although Roblox hasn't reported profits yet (largely in part to its massive revenue deferrals and increased costs) the company is consistently delivering strong revenues every quarter since it went public. The appetite for Roblox digital content is only increasing and this particular platform-holder is enjoying the same kind of titanic success reserved for big names like Activision, EA, and Take-Two.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.00
$49.00$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2021 at 1:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.