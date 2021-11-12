All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX Endurance crew safely docks with ISS, astronauts board station

The SpaceX Endurance crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station. Astronauts are safely onboard the station.

Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 6:02 AM CST
The four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Endurance have successfully arrived at the International Space Station.

Crew Dragon Endurance launched from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 10, and after 22 hours after launch, linked up with the Harmony module on the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m. EST. The entire event was live-streamed by NASA and SpaceX, and NASA's Courtney Beasley can be heard confirming Endurance attaching itself to the ISS module for docking.

"Capture confirmed. Contact confirmed at 3:32 p.m. Pacific Time as the International Space Station and Endurance were flying above the Caribbean," said Beasley. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer were onboard Endurance and are happy and healthy. If you are interested in reading more about the Crew-3 launch, check out this link here.

SpaceX Endurance crew safely docks with ISS, astronauts board station 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

