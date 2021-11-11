All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chinese anti-satellite weapon test forces ISS to dodge space debris

The International Space Station forced into dodging space debris that has come from a Chinese anti-satellite weapon test.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 4:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As the human race continues to expand our technological capabilities with space exploration, the amount of space debris is growing exponentially, which will eventually hinder our progress if something isn't done.

Chinese anti-satellite weapon test forces ISS to dodge space debris 01 | TweakTown.com

An example of space debris becoming a problem is the International Space Station is currently preparing to perform a maneuver out of the way of some space debris that was created after China tested an anti-satellite weapon back in 2007. A Chinese weather satellite that was decommissioned was selected as a target for an experimental anti-satellite missile.

The test was a success as the satellite was completely destroyed, but it caused 3,500 individual pieces of space debris that are being tracked and monitored by officials. In September last year, the ISS had to maneuver again to dodge some space debris, which marked the third time in 2020 the floating laboratory had to do so. The ISS will make its closest approach with the space junk on this coming Friday. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$11.88$11.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 1:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.