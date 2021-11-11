All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Astronomers make wild discovery, first 'baby' black hole found

Astronomers have detected the very first black hole ever to be found outside of our galaxy, marking a moment in astronomy.

Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 3:31 AM CST
Astronomers have managed to detect using telescopes the first evidence of a black hole outside of our Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers make wild discovery, first 'baby' black hole found 01 | TweakTown.com

The study will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and details a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) to observe the Large Magellanic Cloud about 160,000 light-years away from Earth. The researchers were looking for any stars showing signs of gravitational anomaly that may mean a black hole is nearby, and they found one, a star five times the mass of the Sun.

The star was showing blips in its motion, and after performing further analysis, the researchers discovered it was a black hole with around 11 times the mass of the Sun. The black hole was located in NGC 1850 and is estimated to be only 100 million years old, which is extremely young when considering some of the ages of other celestial objects in the universe.

Sara Saracino, an astrophysicist at Liverpool John Moores University in England, said, "Similar to Sherlock Holmes tracking down a criminal gang from their missteps, we are looking at every single star in this cluster with a magnifying glass in one hand, trying to find some evidence for the presence of black holes but without seeing them directly."

Saracino added, "The result shown here represents just one of the wanted criminals, but when you have found one, you are well on your way to discovering many others, in different clusters."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, eso.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

