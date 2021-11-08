Star 20 times the mass of the Sun explodes, creates this insane nebula

NASA is celebrating Nebula November, and the space agency is revisiting all of the incredible nebulae that have been observed throughout our Milky Way galaxy.

One particular jaw-dropping image captured by NASA and the European Space Agency's Hubble Space Telescope is of the Veil Nebula. NASA Hubble Space Telescope used its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument to observe the Veil Nebula that's located around 2,100 light-years away from Earth within the constellation Cygnus. NASA explains that the Veil Nebula is a result of a star that's estimated to have been 20 times the mass of the Sun exploding in a violent supernova around 10,000 years ago.

NASA writes that the star lived fast and died young, and when its life came to an end, it released a large amount of energy into the space around it. The shockwaves from the explosion and the debris "sculpted the Veil Nebula's delicate tracery of ionized gas - creating a scene of surprising astronomical beauty." Ionized oxygen can be seen in the blue colors, ionized hydrogen and ionized nitrogen can be seen in the reds. If you are interested in reading more about the Veil Nebula, check out this link here.

