Star 20 times the mass of the Sun explodes, creates this insane nebula

A star estimated to have been twenty times the mass of our Sun exploded and created a phenomenal nebula imaged by Hubble.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 4:02 AM CST
NASA is celebrating Nebula November, and the space agency is revisiting all of the incredible nebulae that have been observed throughout our Milky Way galaxy.

One particular jaw-dropping image captured by NASA and the European Space Agency's Hubble Space Telescope is of the Veil Nebula. NASA Hubble Space Telescope used its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument to observe the Veil Nebula that's located around 2,100 light-years away from Earth within the constellation Cygnus. NASA explains that the Veil Nebula is a result of a star that's estimated to have been 20 times the mass of the Sun exploding in a violent supernova around 10,000 years ago.

NASA writes that the star lived fast and died young, and when its life came to an end, it released a large amount of energy into the space around it. The shockwaves from the explosion and the debris "sculpted the Veil Nebula's delicate tracery of ionized gas - creating a scene of surprising astronomical beauty." Ionized oxygen can be seen in the blue colors, ionized hydrogen and ionized nitrogen can be seen in the reds. If you are interested in reading more about the Veil Nebula, check out this link here.

Star 20 times the mass of the Sun explodes, creates this insane nebula
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

