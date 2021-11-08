All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

NASA astronaut explains how he thought he was going to drown in space

Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman has explained how he thought he was going to be the first astronaut to drown in space.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 3:36 AM CST
A former NASA astronaut has explained how he thought he would be the first astronaut to ever drown during a spacewalk.

Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman took to Twitter to give an "astronaut tip" where he said that all astronauts should make sure their bite valve is firmly attached to your water bag straw. Looking at NASA documentation regarding astronaut suits and helmets, spacesuits contain a drinking bag of water that has a straw running into the astronaut's mouth. Reisman goes on to say that during a spacewalk, he saw his water bag floating inside of his helmet.

Here's what Reisman said, "Astronaut Tip #217: Make sure your bite valve is firmly attached to your water bag straw. When I saw mine float by INSIDE my helmet I was less than thrilled at the thought of becoming the first astronaut to drown during a spacewalk." Reisman added, "Fortunately, the surface tension proved to be enough to keep the majority of the water in the bag."

Reisman isn't the only astronaut to have experienced a fright regarding water inside a space helmet, as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano noticed his drinking bag was leaking into his helmet during a 2013 spacewalk. The leak was so bad that the water eventually covered his eyes and nose, making it extremely difficult to see.

Parmitano recalled the event, "I started going back to the airlock and the water kept trickling. It completely covered my eyes and my nose. It was really hard to see. I couldn't hear anything. It was really hard to communicate. I went back using just memory, basically going back to the airlock until I found it."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NASA astronaut explains how he thought he was going to drown in space 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

