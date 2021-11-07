All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Bizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022

Ultra-weird horror-shooter Scorn has been delayed into 2022, Ebb Software confirms Scorn was rebooted since 2018 with big changes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 4:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Four years ago, Ebb Software unleashed Scorn to ignite the weird corners of our imaginations. Sadly the game won't release in 2021 as planned and has been delayed even further.

Bizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Scorn has been delayed into 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed. The studio released a new Kickstarter update that details what's currently going on, why they've been so silent, and why Scorn is missing its original 2021 launch date.

The reasons are pretty simple. Ebb is working hard on the game, the team has been silent because they don't have much to show and progress is being made, and Scorn is being delayed because it's just not ready yet.

Bizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022 3 | TweakTown.comBizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022 4 | TweakTown.com
Bizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022 5 | TweakTown.comBizarre Giger-esque horror game Scorn delayed to 2022 6 | TweakTown.com

Scorn's development has been rebooted since the 2018 reveal and most of what was shown doesn't even exist any more.

"Everything that was done up until the middle of 2018 has been reworked, 90% of it completely scrapped. It's about making it what we want it to be, not releasing it just because we gave some arbitrary release date. If it's not ready, it's not ready."

The team also says Scorn's official delay announcement will be made sometime in December...or maybe later. This is likely due to marketing deals made with Microsoft--Scorn is an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive--that is outside of Ebb's control.

"For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us."

The studio is still offering full Kickstarter backer refunds for those who want them. Definitely read the full post for more illumination on what's going on at the studio.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2021 at 2:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kickstarter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.