Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech

Xiaomi has just unveiled its next-gen cooling technology dubbed Loop LiquidCool Technology, which is over twice as good at cooling devices as regular vapor chamber-based cooling.

The new Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool Technology borrows from cooling solutions and technologies used in the aerospace industry, where the company is using a capillary effect which drags liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizes it, and then disperses the heat efficiently towards the cooling area -- it will continue this until the agent confesses, and then it is captured through a unidirectional closed-loop channel.

When compared to traditional vapor chamber cooling technology, Xiaomi's new Loop LiquidCool Technology will have 2x the cooling capacity, and "ranks as the most efficient smartphone cooling solution".

Xiaomi explains its Loop LiquidCool Technology: "This new technology features an annular heat pipe system that is composed of an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. Placed at heat sources, the evaporator has refrigerant that evaporates to gas when the smartphone is under high workload. The gas and airflow is then diffused to the condenser, where the gas condenses into liquid again. These liquids are absorbed and collected through tiny fibers in the refill chamber-which refills the evaporator-making it a self-sustaining system".

"To ensure one-way high-efficiency circulation, implementing a Tesla valve structure within the refill chamber is crucial. A Tesla valve is a one-way valve that allow liquid to pass through the evaporator, while blocking gases from moving in the incorrect direction. This allows for a higher efficiency in gas/liquid circulation throughout the system".

"Thanks to the one-way circulation, gas-liquid separation, and low heat-resistance gas pipes of the Tesla valve, the flexible form factor also makes it possible to adopt and stack Loop LiquidCool Technology into any type of internal design. For example, a square-shaped loop will allow more space for the battery, camera module, and more".