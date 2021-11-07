All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech

Xiaomi unveils their next-gen heat dissipation technology: Loop LiquidCool Technology, borrows knowledge from aerospace industry.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 9:49 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi has just unveiled its next-gen cooling technology dubbed Loop LiquidCool Technology, which is over twice as good at cooling devices as regular vapor chamber-based cooling.

Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool Technology borrows from cooling solutions and technologies used in the aerospace industry, where the company is using a capillary effect which drags liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizes it, and then disperses the heat efficiently towards the cooling area -- it will continue this until the agent confesses, and then it is captured through a unidirectional closed-loop channel.

When compared to traditional vapor chamber cooling technology, Xiaomi's new Loop LiquidCool Technology will have 2x the cooling capacity, and "ranks as the most efficient smartphone cooling solution".

Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech 02 | TweakTown.comXiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech 04 | TweakTown.com
Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech 03 | TweakTown.com

Xiaomi explains its Loop LiquidCool Technology: "This new technology features an annular heat pipe system that is composed of an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. Placed at heat sources, the evaporator has refrigerant that evaporates to gas when the smartphone is under high workload. The gas and airflow is then diffused to the condenser, where the gas condenses into liquid again. These liquids are absorbed and collected through tiny fibers in the refill chamber-which refills the evaporator-making it a self-sustaining system".

"To ensure one-way high-efficiency circulation, implementing a Tesla valve structure within the refill chamber is crucial. A Tesla valve is a one-way valve that allow liquid to pass through the evaporator, while blocking gases from moving in the incorrect direction. This allows for a higher efficiency in gas/liquid circulation throughout the system".

Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool cooling tech: 2x better than vapor chamber tech 05 | TweakTown.com

"Thanks to the one-way circulation, gas-liquid separation, and low heat-resistance gas pipes of the Tesla valve, the flexible form factor also makes it possible to adopt and stack Loop LiquidCool Technology into any type of internal design. For example, a square-shaped loop will allow more space for the battery, camera module, and more".

Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB, 4GB RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.90
$189.90--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2021 at 8:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.