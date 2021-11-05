Switch sales hit 92.87 million, expected to beat Wii this year

Nintendo Switch worldwide shipments hit 92.87 million to date, handheld-console hybrid is expected to beat the Wii this year.

Nintendo recently announced a Q2 earnings slide across revenues, operating income, profit, and overall hardware sales. The numbers are comparatively lower due to last year's huge gains sparked from COVID-19's continued lockdown measures.

Switch sell-in has dropped significantly. Like every other tech company, Nintendo is having a hard time securing components and scarcity has led to less shipments. During Q2, Nintendo shipped 3.83 million Switch consoles, down 44% from last year's blitzkrieg shipments.

Due to shortages, Nintendo has dropped its Switch shipment forecast from 24 million units to 21 million. The company must ship 15.75 million more Switches to meet this goal, and by March 2022 the system will have sold-in 108.62 million.

Despite this decline, the Switch will beat the Wii by the end of this fiscal year. The console currently has 92.87 million global shipments, and Nintendo only has to ship 8.76 million units to make this happen.