All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Switch sales hit 92.87 million, expected to beat Wii this year

Nintendo Switch worldwide shipments hit 92.87 million to date, handheld-console hybrid is expected to beat the Wii this year.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 5 2021 12:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Nintendo Switch has now sold-in a total of 92.87 million shipments worldwide and is on pace to beat the Wii's sales by the end of the fiscal year.

Switch sales hit 92.87 million, expected to beat Wii this year 56 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Nintendo recently announced a Q2 earnings slide across revenues, operating income, profit, and overall hardware sales. The numbers are comparatively lower due to last year's huge gains sparked from COVID-19's continued lockdown measures.

Switch sell-in has dropped significantly. Like every other tech company, Nintendo is having a hard time securing components and scarcity has led to less shipments. During Q2, Nintendo shipped 3.83 million Switch consoles, down 44% from last year's blitzkrieg shipments.

Switch sales hit 92.87 million, expected to beat Wii this year 57 | TweakTown.com

Due to shortages, Nintendo has dropped its Switch shipment forecast from 24 million units to 21 million. The company must ship 15.75 million more Switches to meet this goal, and by March 2022 the system will have sold-in 108.62 million.

Despite this decline, the Switch will beat the Wii by the end of this fiscal year. The console currently has 92.87 million global shipments, and Nintendo only has to ship 8.76 million units to make this happen.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.