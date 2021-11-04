All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Scientists were unaware of the asteroid that just barely missed Earth

Scientists and researchers were unaware of the space rock that just barely missed Earth's surface. There was no advanced warning.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

There are many asteroids floating around in the solar system, and sometimes one passes extremely close to Earth.

Scientists were unaware of the asteroid that just barely missed Earth 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA, along with other official bodies around the world, are tracking all of the asteroids that are considered a "threat" to Earth. For an asteroid to be considered a "threat", it must be more than 460 feet in diameter, and luckily 90%+ of the asteroids that are this width or more are currently being tracked. The smaller asteroids are much harder to track, and sometimes researchers are unaware that they even have had a close flyby with Earth.

Asteroid 2021 UA1 is a prime example, as researchers didn't know it had come extremely close to Earth until after it passed by. Asteroid 2021 UA1 measures 6.6 feet in diameter, and on October 24, it passed over Antarctica within 1,800 miles of Earth. Researchers didn't know that the small asteroid was on its way because the asteroid approached from Earth's daytime side - the direction of the Sun. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2021 at 1:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.