All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA found organic never before seen molecules on the surface of Mars

Reports indicate that NASA's Curiosity rover has found organic molecules on the surface of Mars that have never been seen before.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 2:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A newly published study has revealed that NASA's Curiosity rover has just discovered never-before-seen organic molecules on Mars for the first time.

NASA found organic never before seen molecules on the surface of Mars 01 | TweakTown.com

The new study has been published in the journal Nature Astronomy and details the discovery that occurred in March 2017 when NASA's Curiosity rover collected a dirt sample from the Bagnold Dune on Mars. Curiosity is equipped with 74 cups that can be used to store dirt samples, and nine of these cups are pre-filled with a chemical mixture. Due to Curiosity's drill being out-of-service at the time, the team behind the collection decided to place the dirt into one of the nine cups containing chemicals.

Initially, the team's motivation was to create a reference for future chemistry experiments that will be conducted on Mars with samples, but what the researchers didn't expect is their first sample to be rich with organic molecules. The team identified two significant organic molecules after performing analysis on the sample; benzoic acid and ammonia. Maeva Millan, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center and lead author of the new study, said, "This experiment was definitely successful. While we haven't found what we were looking for, biosignatures, we showed that this technique is really promising."

Adding, "In the regular process, when we collect the sample with the robot arm of Curiosity, we would drop it into one of those cups. But in this case, we dropped the sample into one of the fields filled with chemical reagents."

"One of the things that we were trying to look for [when searching for] organic molecule on Mars is to understand the past habitability of Mars and to look for bioindicators."

"Once we have found that, we can say where they originated from," Millan says. "As of now, with all the molecules that we have found on Mars, we have made the hypothesis that they could come from geological processes."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2021 at 1:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:inverse.com, nature.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.