Blood Gulch, the OG of CTF maps, is getting modded into Halo 3

Dedicated modders are bringing the immortal Blood Gulch into Halo 3.

Halo modders are having a field day with the Master Chief Collection's new modding tools. We've seen awesome AI wars, sequences that break the enemy limit, and now Blood Gulch is making a triumphant combat in Halo 3.

Arguably the best CTF ever made, Blood Gulch has provided countless hours of chaos in the early LAN days of Halo CE. Now thanks to a community of modders including ex-Installation 01 lead TheChunkierBean, wwm0nkey, and Amit Bisember, Blood Gulch is being ported into Halo 3.

We spoke with A Chunkier Bean about the process of making Blood Gulch in Halo 3. He tells us the map is a mix of Halo 3 and Halo CE assets. The textures are from Halo 3, and the base was kitbashed using assets from Halo 3's campaign and modeled in 3DS Max/Blender.

Your eyes don't deceive you: The terrain is lifted out of classic Halo CE. The result is a double-wave of nostalgia the stretches back to the old-school days of Xbox to the glory days of Halo 3's multiplayer reign.