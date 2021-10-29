All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will have years of post-launch content

Ubisoft plans to support its big-budget Avatar game with years' worth of post-launch content, expansions, and more DLC packs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 3:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft promises to support its new Avatar game with multiple years of post-launch content, including premium paid DLC, expansions, and more.

The new Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game coming in 2022 will have a long lifespan that stretches across years, Ubisoft has confirmed.

"For Fiscal '23 we have a very exciting lineup, a big lineup on the premium and free-to-play side. On the premium lineup side, as you know Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a big game next to the highly-awaited movie. The development is progressing well and is a beautiful world delivered by the Snowdrop engine.That will be a very long game in terms of content delivered over many years," Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said in a recent Q2 earnings call.

The game, which is a next-gen exclusive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is said to redefine the limitations of Massive Entertainment's proprietary Snowdrop Engine video games engine with features like dynamic weather, sprawling draw distances, and high-end graphics.

"We've really been pushed to our limits, and we'll continue to push as well and continue to improve," creative director Magnus Jansen said about the project.

Frontiers of Pandora is a singleplayer action-adventure game so it should be monetized with in-game content and post-launch expansions. Expect a live service approach similar to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will have years of post-launch content 788 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.98$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2021 at 1:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.