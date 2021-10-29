Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will have years of post-launch content

Ubisoft plans to support its big-budget Avatar game with years' worth of post-launch content, expansions, and more DLC packs.

Ubisoft promises to support its new Avatar game with multiple years of post-launch content, including premium paid DLC, expansions, and more.

The new Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game coming in 2022 will have a long lifespan that stretches across years, Ubisoft has confirmed.

"For Fiscal '23 we have a very exciting lineup, a big lineup on the premium and free-to-play side. On the premium lineup side, as you know Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a big game next to the highly-awaited movie. The development is progressing well and is a beautiful world delivered by the Snowdrop engine.That will be a very long game in terms of content delivered over many years," Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said in a recent Q2 earnings call.

The game, which is a next-gen exclusive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is said to redefine the limitations of Massive Entertainment's proprietary Snowdrop Engine video games engine with features like dynamic weather, sprawling draw distances, and high-end graphics.

"We've really been pushed to our limits, and we'll continue to push as well and continue to improve," creative director Magnus Jansen said about the project.

Frontiers of Pandora is a singleplayer action-adventure game so it should be monetized with in-game content and post-launch expansions. Expect a live service approach similar to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.