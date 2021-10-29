Say goodbye to the Oculus Quest. The new name is Meta Quest

Along with dropping the Facebook name from the company structure, Mark Zuckerberg also killed the Oculus brand. It's all Meta now.

Yesterday, Facebook announced that it would be rebranding the company as Meta to better align with its efforts to build the metaverse. Most of the company's other brands, like Instagram and Whatsapp, and even the Facebook social media platform, will keep their names and remain unchanged. Except for Oculus. That brand is done.

By next year, the Oculus brand name will cease to exist in the market. The company's AR/VR division will adopt the Meta name, and the Oculus Quest will go on to be known as the Meta Quest, and the Oculus App will change to Meta Quest App.

"We're bringing our brands and products closer to Meta, which is the umbrella for all our products and services," said Andrew Bosworth, Head of Reality Labs. "When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and ladder up to our metaverse vision. That's why we're evolving our brand across our current lines of hardware in-market, as well as for all future products, in order to bring more consistency across the portfolio and more transparency to consumers."

It's sad to see the Oculus name die. It was a strong brand with almost a decade of history. Bosworth said the decision to change the name didn't come lightly.

"We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we're changing the brand of the hardware, Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on in things like software and developer tools."

Last year, Facebook rebranded the AR/VR division to Facebook Reality Labs. With the drop of the Facebook name from the corporate structure, that division of the company will henceforth be named Reality Labs.