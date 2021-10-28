All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony goes all-in on PC, more PlayStation exclusives coming to PC

Sony is gung-ho on PC gaming, pledges to bring more PlayStation exclusive games over to PC and mobiles in new platform push.

Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 6:07 PM CDT
Sony has made a new branch to oversee its PC gaming efforts called PlayStation PC LLC.

Sony is going all-in on PC gaming. Before now, Sony's PlayStation Mobile LLC division was responsible for publishing PlayStation games on PC. Now that's being handled by a dedicated PC branch called PlayStation PC LLC. Documents show that the company was incorporated back in April 2021.

All of Sony's games on Steam are now listed as being published by PlayStation PC LLC.

Sony Corp. leadership is also reaffirming commitment to the PC platform.

"Going forward we plan to leverage these studios to increase the development capability of the PlayStation Studios and diffuse the expertise necessary to deploy games to PCs and mobile devices," Sony said in its recent Q2 earnings brief.

Given Sony's push into smartphone gaming it's likely that PlayStation Mobile LLC will stick around to publish games on that platform as well.

The next PlayStation 4 games coming to PC include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and God of War (2018).

