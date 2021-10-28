All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble captures wild image of 'space pumpkin' with 'two glowing eyes'

NASA released an image taken by its Hubble Space Telescope of a 'space pumpkin' with 'two glowing eyes' and a crooked smile.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 3:32 AM CDT
NASA has posted a new Halloween-themed image on its website and socials. The image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and showcases a "space pumpkin".

With Halloween right around the corner, NASA has published an image that resembles jack-o-lantern but is actually a snapshot of a collision between two galaxies. The image is of galaxies NGC 2292 and NGC 2293, which looks like two glowing eyes and a crooked carved smile with a pumpkin-ish color.

The collision of the two galaxies results in a loss of the iconic flat spiral disks that are constantly seen throughout the universe, but in this image, the spiral disk can still be seen making the "smile," and it features a subtle blue hue as a result of newborn star clusters. The two galaxies reside 120 million years away from Earth within the constellation Canis Major. Additionally, NASA states that the entire view is nearly 109,000 light-years across, which is approximately the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy.

Hubble captures wild image of 'space pumpkin' with 'two glowing eyes' 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about this Halloween-themed image from Hubble, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

