Hubble captures wild image of 'space pumpkin' with 'two glowing eyes'

NASA released an image taken by its Hubble Space Telescope of a 'space pumpkin' with 'two glowing eyes' and a crooked smile.

NASA has posted a new Halloween-themed image on its website and socials. The image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and showcases a "space pumpkin".

With Halloween right around the corner, NASA has published an image that resembles jack-o-lantern but is actually a snapshot of a collision between two galaxies. The image is of galaxies NGC 2292 and NGC 2293, which looks like two glowing eyes and a crooked carved smile with a pumpkin-ish color.

The collision of the two galaxies results in a loss of the iconic flat spiral disks that are constantly seen throughout the universe, but in this image, the spiral disk can still be seen making the "smile," and it features a subtle blue hue as a result of newborn star clusters. The two galaxies reside 120 million years away from Earth within the constellation Canis Major. Additionally, NASA states that the entire view is nearly 109,000 light-years across, which is approximately the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about this Halloween-themed image from Hubble, check out this link here.