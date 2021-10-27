All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple co-founder moves to build 'the Google maps of space'

A co-founder of Apple has announced that his new company is moving towards the goal of building the 'Google maps of space'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Oct 27 2021 5:32 AM CDT
It wasn't too long ago that a co-founder of Apple announced he was joining the private space industry with a company called Privateer.

That Apple co-founder is none other than Steve Wozniak, and about halfway through September, Wozniak announced Privateer Space, a space-based company that's purpose remains shrouded in mystery. What we do know about Privateer Space is that it plans on tackling the ever-growing problem of space junk, but how the company will solve this issue is unknown.

Recently, Privateer Space acquired a new chief scientific adviser, Moriba Jah, who's an associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as an expert on space junk and one of the leading voices that are pushing for the problem of space junk to be solved.

Wozniak said in an emailed statement, "We are so proud to have a scientist and human of Moriba's caliber joining the Privateer team. His knowledge of this issue is only exceeded by his passion for building solutions to address it." Additionally, co-founder of Privateer, Alex Fielding, said, "We really got started with the goal of building ... the Google Maps of space."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

