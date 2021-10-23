All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition side-by-sides show big graphics upgrade

Rockstar's new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remasters go head-to-head with the original trilogy.

Published Sat, Oct 23 2021 3:33 PM CDT
Grand Theft Auto fans have put together side-by-side screenshots comparing the original trilogy with the new remastered trilogy. The results are pretty impressive.

Rockstar's new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has completely remastered the original PS2-era GTA games, complete with high-res textures, volumetric fog and ambient lighting, improve draw distances, and significant overhauls to environments, models, characters, and controls. The games now even support 4K 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Seeing is believing with remasters and now we have some awesome side-by-side screenshot comparisons that pit the remasters against the original games. The visuals really do speak for themselves:

Twitter user Videotech_ has also put together a handful of grade comparisons that showcase the massive new graphics overhauls:

Credit for these side-by-sides goes to:

Vinewood Motors

RockstarINTEL

The Trilogy

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

