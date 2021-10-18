All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Harvard professor claims our universe may have been created by aliens

The former head of Harvard's astronomy department has claimed that our universe could have been created by aliens in a lab.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Oct 18 2021 2:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A distinguished Harvard professor has speculated that the Milky Way universe could have been created in a lab by an advanced alien species.

Harvard professor claims our universe may have been created by aliens 20 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Abraham (Avi) Loeb is a best-selling author and former head of Harvard's astronomy department and is known for theories such as alien civilizations not being able to reply to our messages for 3,000 years and Oumuamua possibly being an alien spacecraft. Loeb is more than qualified to speculate these wild theories, and recently he published an op-ed in Scientific American that explores the possibility of the universe merely being a lab experiment by an "advanced technological civilization."

According to Loeb, "Since our universe has a flat geometry with a zero net energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby universe out of nothing through quantum tunneling." Adding, "This possible origin story unifies the religious notion of a creator with the secular notion of quantum gravity. We do not possess a predictive theory that combines the two pillars of modern physics: quantum mechanics and gravity. But a more advanced civilization might have accomplished this feat and mastered the technology of creating baby universes."

Harvard professor claims our universe may have been created by aliens 05 | TweakTown.com

Since humans cannot recreate the conditions for us to survive, Loeb explains that human civilization is classified as C on the cosmic civilization scale. A B-level civilization would be able to recreate habitable conditions for it to live in and be independent of its host star. An A-level civilization could "recreate the cosmic conditions that gave rise to its existence, namely produce a baby universe in a laboratory", explains Loeb.

For more information on this story, check out the rest of what Loeb has to say here.

Buy at Amazon

NuffSaid NASA Meatball Logo Worm Hooded Sweatshirt Sweater

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
$32.99$32.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2021 at 2:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scientificamerican.com.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.