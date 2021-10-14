Watch Call of Duty Vanguard zombies reveal right here
Call of Duty Vanguard's new zombies mode gets revealed at 11AM today, promising Nazi undead, huge demigod bosses, necromancy.
Call of Duty Vanguard's anticipated zombies co-op mode will be revealed today at 11AM, and you can check out the announcement stream here.
Vanguard's new zombies mode is developed by Treyarch, but a lot of official details remain unknown. The devs say to expect favorite modes returning with a twist, and promos confirm dark necromancy, cultism, and the summoning of a titanic four-armed demon monstrosity, There's satanic glyphs and runes and a strange pyramidical dagger that could be used in bloody rituals.
I'm personally hoping we get to fight that demonic demigod pictured in the teasers. How epic would it be to have a live game event where you have to take down a hulking monster-boss that takes up half the screen?
The Vanguard zombies reveal goes live today at 11AM EST, and the game will release November 5, 2021 on all current- and next-gen platforms (and PC).