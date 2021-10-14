All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Watch Call of Duty Vanguard zombies reveal right here

Call of Duty Vanguard's new zombies mode gets revealed at 11AM today, promising Nazi undead, huge demigod bosses, necromancy.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 9:08 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty Vanguard's anticipated zombies co-op mode will be revealed today at 11AM, and you can check out the announcement stream here.

Vanguard's new zombies mode is developed by Treyarch, but a lot of official details remain unknown. The devs say to expect favorite modes returning with a twist, and promos confirm dark necromancy, cultism, and the summoning of a titanic four-armed demon monstrosity, There's satanic glyphs and runes and a strange pyramidical dagger that could be used in bloody rituals.

Watch Call of Duty Vanguard zombies reveal right here 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

I'm personally hoping we get to fight that demonic demigod pictured in the teasers. How epic would it be to have a live game event where you have to take down a hulking monster-boss that takes up half the screen?

The Vanguard zombies reveal goes live today at 11AM EST, and the game will release November 5, 2021 on all current- and next-gen platforms (and PC).

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2021 at 8:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.