Elon Musk: 'I can't wait to be in Genshin Impact'

How do you make a billion-dollar mega-hit game even more popular? Get Tesla billionaire Elon Musk involved in meme form, of course.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 7:59 AM CDT
Chinese mega-hit Genshin Impact is the latest internet sensation to grab the attention of Tesla's Elon Musk, which could help spike popularity even more.

Elon Musk could eventually show up in F2P sensation Genshin Impact, possibly as an NPC. So how did we get here? Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo launched a strange fan account Paimon2theMoon back in August. The account is run by Ella Musk, the so-called fictional daughter of Elon Musk. It's obviously a tongue-in-cheek joke, and the account even put up some follower goals according to NoisyPixel:

  • 500k follows: @GenshinImpact will be renamed back to Paimon
  • 1 Million follows: @GenshinImpact will follow @ElonMusk
  • 3 Million follows: @GenshinImpact will invite @ElonMusk to stream Genshin Impact
  • 5 Million follows: @GenshinImpact CEO Dawei will invite Elon Musk to visit Mihoyo HQ

It looks like Musk is interested in playing along in his own way. The news started circulating on Twitter and Musk got word of the strange ARG campaign, putting out a tweet: "I can't wait to be in Genshin Impact."

While it's probably not going to happen, Musk has been unpredictable and we don't always know what he'll do. Maybe, just maybe, Musk will actually show up in the F2P hit.

Elon Musk: 'I can't wait to be in Genshin Impact' 242 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com, noisypixel.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

