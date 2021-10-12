New custom games browser is the best part of MCC's season 8 update

Master Chief Collection will soon let gamers sort and filter online custom multiplayer games by release, type, and others.

Halo Master Chief Collection's new season 8 update drops tomorrow, bringing a bunch of new features...but one of them steals the show.

Custom games are some of the most fun I've ever had in Halo, and the new custom games browser has delivered tons of entertainment in Halo Reach. Now MCC is expanding on that with its new season 8 Mythic update. Both Halo Combat Evolved and Halo 3 custom games are coming with season 8's release, and not only that, but gamers can easily sort through which games they want to play.

The new custom games browser has a filter option that lets players select parameters like game, gametype, maps, and more. The idea here is to make it easier for you to find which games you want to play when you want to play them. Right now the custom games browser is finicky and awkward, often refreshing and displaying wrong playercounts and availability.

Hopefully the update goes off without a hitch. 343i says it is slowing down the cadence of updates for MCC and that Mythic will be its last season of the year, so if there's a lot of things that are broken or for some reason the update makes things worse, the team may not get around to fixing it until 2022.

Right now 343i's core team is transitioning to solely focus on Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

Season 8 Mythic goes live tomorrow, October 13. If you want to jump in and play a bunch of Reach customs now is your final chance as many gamers will likely move on to Halo 3 customs once they're switched on.