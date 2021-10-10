PSA: Grand Theft Auto PS2-era classic trilogy being delisted tomorrow

Rockstar Games will delist the classic GTA trilogy from Steam and the PlayStation Store tomorrow to make way for new remasters.

Today is the last day to buy the classic GTA Trilogy on Steam and the PlayStation Store before the new remastered collection releases.

Starting tomorrow, October 11, Rockstar Games is delisting the original Steam ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, and the GTA trilogy on the PS Store. The developer confirmed the news in a recent support page post:

"With the October 8, 2021 announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021. "Players who purchased these titles previously will still be able to download and play them on their respective purchase platforms."

The games are still currently available for purchase on all platforms, but there's no discounts, so if you want to buy them now be prepared to pay MSRP. Speaking of prices, it looks like the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition remastered collection may cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware.

Check below for buy links for all available classic PS2-era GTA games: