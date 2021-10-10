All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PSA: Grand Theft Auto PS2-era classic trilogy being delisted tomorrow

Rockstar Games will delist the classic GTA trilogy from Steam and the PlayStation Store tomorrow to make way for new remasters.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 10 2021 2:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today is the last day to buy the classic GTA Trilogy on Steam and the PlayStation Store before the new remastered collection releases.

PSA: Grand Theft Auto PS2-era classic trilogy being delisted tomorrow 323 | TweakTown.com

Starting tomorrow, October 11, Rockstar Games is delisting the original Steam ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, and the GTA trilogy on the PS Store. The developer confirmed the news in a recent support page post:

"With the October 8, 2021 announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021.

"Players who purchased these titles previously will still be able to download and play them on their respective purchase platforms."

The games are still currently available for purchase on all platforms, but there's no discounts, so if you want to buy them now be prepared to pay MSRP. Speaking of prices, it looks like the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition remastered collection may cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware.

Check below for buy links for all available classic PS2-era GTA games:

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.39
$24.39$24.49$20.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2021 at 12:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:support.rockstargames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.