Hubble takes an image of a dangerous cosmic dance between two galaxies

The Hubble Space Telescope has been used to capture a dangerous dance between two interacting galaxies out in deep space.

NASA has posted a new article to its website that details a dangerous dance between two galaxies that are slowly colliding.

According to the NASA post, the galaxies are located 100 million light-years away from Earth, and according to NASA, both the galaxies are spiral galaxies. The galaxy at the bottom of the image is labeled NGC 5953, and the one above it is called NGC 5954. Since the two galaxies are interacting so much that they have been given a collective name - Arp 91.

Additionally, NASA says that NGC 5953 is clearly "tugging" at NGC 5954, which is a result of the immense gravitational attraction between the two galaxies. Astronomers speculate that on a long enough timeline, the galaxies will eventually collide with each other to form a new type of galaxy called an elliptical galaxy. If you are interested in reading more about these galaxies, check out this link here.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES