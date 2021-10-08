All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Far Cry 6 runs at 12% higher resolution on Xbox Series X than PS5

The Xbox Series X's more powerful GPU helps push higher max resolution in Far Cry 6, but there's still dynamic scaling to hit 4K.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 8 2021 8:34 AM CDT
Far Cry 6 runs at a slightly higher maximum resolution on Xbox Series X than it does on PlayStation 5, but both consoles still use dynamic resolution scaling.

Far Cry 6 looks pretty good on PS5--although it should thanks to its huge 26GB+ HD Texture Pack--but apparently the game might look even better on Xbox Series X. According to findings from VG Tech, Far Cry 6 on the Series X can actually hit 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160p. Since the game is dynamically scaled in order to maintain 60FPS on both systems there's also a low point of 3072 x 1728 resolution on the Series X, which is still pretty good.

The numbers aren't that much different on PlayStation 5. The console pushes a comparatively lower max resolution of 3392 x 1908 and a minimum resolution of 2944 x 1656. The numbers show the PS5's resolution targets are roughly 12% lower than those on Xbox Series X. So if you have both consoles you might want to just pick the Xbox Series X version (of course the game looks best on PC, especially with higher-end cards).

All consoles including the Series S maintain a rock-solid 60FPS throughout gameplay.

  • Xbox Series X - Highest res 3840x2160, lowest res 3072x1728
  • PS5 - Highest res 3392x1908, lowest res 2944x1656
  • Xbox Series S - Highest res 2560x1440, lowest res 1920x1080
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

