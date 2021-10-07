All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Space tourism is reasonably priced, 'cheap' stratospheric balloon ride

A massive effort is being made towards bringing the cost down for space tourism, and now a company has made it reasonably priced.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 7 2021 5:05 AM CDT
World View Enterprises has announced via a press release that it's aiming to dramatically reduce the entry cost of space tourism.

According to the press release, the Tuscon, Arizona firm, is constructing a massive balloon that will carry a capsule containing tourists to the stratosphere. The space tourism industry is just taking its first baby steps, and as with most things that are brand new, the cost of entry is expensive. For context, SpaceX's Inspiration 4 mission, the first all-civilian mission to space, cost $200 million. Virgin Galactic's mission to suborbital space with Richard Branson cost $250 million, and Blue Origin's suborbital trip with Jeff Bezos cost $450 million.

World View Enterprises states that it will be offering trips to the stratosphere via its balloon for a fraction of the price - just $50,000. World View has a goal in mind, and that is to bring humanity closer by allowing as many humans as possible to experience the perspective-changing Overview Effect, "World View's mission is to bring as many people as possible to the edge of space so that at 100,000 feet, they'll see a world without borders or species and come back driven to make the world a better place."

Adding, "The company believes that by reaching a critical mass of people experiencing what has been labeled the Overview Effect that humanity will be able to markedly improve the future of our fragile Earth."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

