All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Twitch hacked, user data, source code, streamer info all compromised

The entirety of Twitch.tv's databases have been hacked, stolen, and uploaded to the internet--source code, passwords, etc.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 5:52 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Twitch.tv has been cracked wide open and 128GB of source code, encrypted passwords, and other sensitive data has been leaked and uploaded to the internet.

Twitch hacked, user data, source code, streamer info all compromised 523 | TweakTown.com

Twitch has been severely compromised and all of its secrets have now been made public. Amazon's billion-dollar streaming service has been hacked and full data repositories have been uploaded and distributed via Torrents. Links to the data have been spotted on online message boards like 4Chan, where it has been dissected across various corners of the internet.

Leaked Twitch documents include everything you'd want to know and see in its database: Source code, user passwords, encrypted info, the multi-million salaries of Twitch's top streamers, and even mention of unreleased projects like Vapor, which was Amazon's own version of Steam.

One of the data's distributors claims this was to help shake-up the streaming industry and deliver a big blow to Twitch: "Their community is also a disgusting toxic cesspool, so to foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space, we have completely pwned them, and in part one, are releasing the source code from almost 6,000 internal Git repositories."

The leaked 128GB data set allegedly includes:

  • Totality of Twitch.tv commit history (changes made in design over the years)
  • Full source code to all Twitch clients (desktop, console, mobile)
  • First-party SDKs and Amazon Web Services tools used internally by Twitch employees
  • Everything Twitch owns--IGDB and CurseForge
  • Vapor, an unreleased Steam-like storefront from Amazon Game Studios
  • Creator payouts from 2019 - 2021

Sources have confirmed the breach is real to Video Game Chronicle.

Users are highly encouraged to change their passwords, remove any credit card information from their accounts, and set up two-factor authentication.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.00
$24.98$25.44$16.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2021 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.