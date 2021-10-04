All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Yellowstone's largest geyser is very active, massive eruption bursts

Drone light show fails in China, drones fall out of the sky

A drone light show above a mall in the central city of Zhengzhou, China, resulted in failure -- drones fell out of the sky.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 7:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A drone light show in China has ended in absolute terror, with drones falling out of the sky and onto spectators watching below.

A bunch of videos were uploaded to various social media networks, with a video above on YouTube showing the disaster unfold. There were 200 drones flying in formation above a mall in the central city of Zhengzhou, China, when they started dropping out of the sky.

The drones hit buildings on the way down, and crashes into vehicles parked on the road. Spectators of the drone light show were yelling out "be careful" and "back off" as they were running away from the drones falling out of the sky. There were reportedly around 5000 people in the crowd that day, including many of them being children, with drones falling out of the sky and onto them is a horrible thing to imagine.

VICE World News spoke with someone who only provided his surname, Li, a 20-year-old resident at the drone light show who said: "More and more drones came off. Some flew very far away, and some hit the trees".

Even after this disaster, Li said he would still watch drone light shows in the future: "They are still quite impressive. But I will keep a safe distance".

Drone light show fails in China, drones fall out of the sky 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$47.99$45.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2021 at 5:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vice.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.