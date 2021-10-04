All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Volcano eruption captured from space, lava rivers flow into ocean

A volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands has been captured from space. The images show rivers of lava flowing into the ocean.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 6:03 AM CDT
The volcanic eruption that has happened on Spain's La Palma island doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, and some new images from space reveal its destruction.

Locals in the area have reported earthquakes in the region as the La Palma volcano continues to spew lava out into the surrounding area. The images from space come from Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The cosmonauts snapped images of the volcanic eruption as the ISS passed overhead at night, which made for a beautifully horrific image of a river of lava passing through a surrounding town.

Reports indicate that more than 1,000 buildings have been buried in lava since the volcano first began erupting back on September 19. In total, 1.4 square miles of land have been swallowed by the lava, and due to new earthquakes that occurred on October 1, the flow of lava isn't stopping. As for people, more than 6,000 residents in the local area have been evacuated. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Volcano eruption captured from space, lava rivers flow into ocean 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

